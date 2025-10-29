Brink Traveler Adds New Locations, Hand Tracking Support & More

Brink Traveler's latest update sees the travel experience introduce new locations, hand tracking, and improved graphical fidelity.

Developed by BRINK XR, Brink Traveler is a realistic exploration app that enables digital hikers to immerse themselves in impressive vistas from around the globe. Following its recent launch on Android XR, the studio confirmed it's introducing new locations in the Italian Dolomites and Iceland, along with a slew of technical and visual updates.

Texture comparison GIF provided by BRINK XR

The new locations included in the update are:

Misurina - an alpine trail overlooking the Cadini di Misurina.

Seceda - a ridgeline with views of the Odle peaks.

Sorapis Lake - a turquoise lake framed by limestone cliffs.

Landmannalaugar Peak - an area inside Iceland's Fjallabak Nature Reserve.

Landmannalaugar Riverbed

Mount Whitney: Trail Camp - a landscape with views of the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States.

Those looking to engross themselves in the world controller-free can now take advantage of Brink Traveler's hand tracking support and a refreshed UI. Following a backend overhaul to Unity 6 with OpenXR and Vulkan integration, the developer informed us that this provides graphical fidelity and performance boosts.

Other additions include improved localized audio for Asian languages, enhanced aurora effects for Icelandic maps, and an accessibility mode that allows you to interact with the world entirely through controller inputs rather than gestures.

Brink Traveler's latest update is available now on Quest, Steam, and Android XR.