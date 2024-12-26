Reports Surface Of Quest Headsets Bricked By Software Update

Some Meta headset owners who pulled out Quests they haven't used in a while have reportedly been left with bricks in their hands after a failed software update.

Reports across Reddit and Meta's own forums suggest some older headsets which haven't been updated in a while are bricking after its users are told to update the headset to the latest firmware. Reports indicate both Quest 2 and 3 headsets may be affected, though Quest 2 is more prevalent in the postings.

"A theme running through a lot of the posts is that the headset hadn't been used in a while and it needed an update," explains one of the first comments on Meta's official forums. "I'm just guessing here, that headsets will update from a fairly recent firmware version to the latest without issue, BUT headsets on a much older firmware can not update to the latest version without becoming unresponsive. A meta software update has effectively killed your well looked after headset. Perhaps a class action or small claims court is a course of action to those affected."

We sent an email to Meta for comment on Christmas Eve and again today seeking comment or explanation. If you've experienced this, please share as much detail about your situation as possible in the comments, and send images or videos to ian@uploadvr.com showing what the experience with your headset is currently like.

"My 6yo son has been begging me to get the VR out for a while so I finally did it," wrote one user. "Installed the update and went through the same motions that you did. It’s completely DEAD. My son is so disappointed and I’m pissed off. I’ve barely used this thing, it’s sat in the box for years and looks brand new."

Some have reported being told their headsets are out of warranty and their cheapest option for replacement is a $150 refurbished unit.

Stay tuned for updates.