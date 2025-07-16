Brazen Blaze Is The Latest VR Multiplayer Game Going Free-To-Play

Brazen Blaze, a melee-focused 3v3 VR multiplayer brawler, is going free-to-play tomorrow on Quest and Steam.

Initially released almost a year ago, Brazen Blaze is a competitive VR action game with destructible environments that's inspired by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. To celebrate its first anniversary this week, developer MyDearest announced it's now switching from a paid game to a free-to-play structure, following similar moves we've seen this year from Ilysia and Mannequin.

While MyDearest's announcement only links to the Quest edition, the PC VR version also appears to be making this change. A recent update post confirms that it's going free-to-play on Steam too, advising anyone who bought it before now will receive exclusive cosmetics and 2000 'Brazen Gold,' the in-game currency. MyDearest states that's equivalent to the original price.

It's currently unclear whether any existing features will be gated behind a paywall for new players like we saw with Mannequin, and the announcements don't mention anything further. Brazen Blaze has used a premium Battle Pass system since last year's release, and it's seen continual post-launch seasonal updates with new characters, modes, and more.

We praised the VR PvP brawler in our Brazen Blaze review last year, believing it “nails the fundamentals” for a VR PvP brawler while highlighting concerns about its content strategy.

The game's controls work well and it really feels like they've nailed that "easy to learn, hard to master" balance from the onset. From a strict gameplay standpoint, it would be incredibly easy to recommend Brazen Blaze, yet a few core issues hold things back.

Brazen Blaze is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, while the free-to-play launch is on July 17.