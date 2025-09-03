2 Million People Have Now Played Bonelab On Quest Alone

2 million people have unlocked the first achievement for Bonelab on Quest.

Bonelab's first achievement crossing 2 million unlocks on Quest was spotted by UploadVR reader James Kelley, who brought it to our attention.

Meanwhile, sources like Gamalytic, VG Insights, and PlayTracker suggest that around half a million own the PC VR version on Steam.

The sequel to the hit 2019 PC VR game Boneworks, Bonelab released in late 2022 on Quest 2 as well, bringing its iconic embodied full-physics sandbox gameplay to standalone VR for the first time.

Bonelab has been high on Meta's weekly top sellers list since launching. Earlier this year, Meta revealed the 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time via a new section of Quest's Horizon Store, and Bonelab was listed as #11.

The #1 spot is, unsurprisingly, held by Beat Saber, and its first achievement has been unlocked by over 10 million players on Quest alone.

Bonelab having 2 million players suggests that at least 11 paid Quest games have sold multiple millions of copies - VR is a bigger market than its critics give it credit for.