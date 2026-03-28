Beat 'Em Up TaVRn's Takedown Out Now On Quest & PC VR

TaVRn's Takedown, a new beat 'em up from VR studio LDLC, is out now on Quest and Steam.

The chaotic and comedic physics-driven melee game throws players into over-the-top tavern brawls. You'll fight your way through tavern after tavern of troublemakers, all in various stages of inebriation, defeat epic bosses, and restore order to the land of Mliuej one punch at a time. The game's immersive combat involves throwing punches and using weapons and the environment to dispatch your foes.

The game's developers describe TaVRn's Takedown as "equal parts absurd adventure and stress-relieving brawler."

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TaVRn's Takedown is the first VR experience set in the fictional Naheulbeuk universe. Created in 2001 by John Lang, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk began as a comedic audio fantasy series parodying traditional role-playing game tropes, and has grown into a cult phenomenon with comics, novels, videogames, and more.

We've been playing TaVRn's Takedown over the past week and will have an impressions article posted early next week.

TaVRn's Takedown is available now on Meta Quest and SteamVR.