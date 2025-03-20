Balls To The Wall Merges A Match 3 Puzzler With A Mixed Reality Shooter On Quest

Balls to the Wall merges match 3 puzzle mechanics with a mixed reality shooter, and it's out now on Quest.

Created by Cat City Games, the studio describes Balls To The Wall as a mix between Candy Crush and Duck Hunt. Featuring 20 different levels with three difficulty settings, you can face these levels in a solo campaign or compete against friends in competitive online multiplayer. Released last week on Quest, here's the launch trailer.

Created by film and television editor Chris W. Hill, you're tasked with matching three marbles of the same color to destroy them. You can swap individual marble positions, while special items like crystals can destroy all of one particular color at the same time. Each difficulty setting has its own leaderboards and hitting bombs during a session causes you to lose points.

“Balls to the Wall is a labor of love for me, and I’m incredibly happy to bring this new experience to the XR space,” said Hill, Founder and Lead Developer at Cat City Games. “As a gamer myself, I designed this to be fun for everyone and accessible to anyone, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support the game and build out even more content to bring extra value to our players for years to come.”

Balls To The Wall is available now on Quest 3/3S and Quest Pro for $15.

