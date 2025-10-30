 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Arken Age Goes Standalone With Today's Quest 3 Launch

 &  Henry Stockdale
Arken Age Goes Standalone With Today's Quest 3 Launch

Arken Age takes the acclaimed VR action-adventure to Quest 3 and 3S today.

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player sci-fi adventure that first arrived on PC VR and PlayStation VR2 back in January. Our original review praised it for delivering “clever VR-first gameplay design” with a “vibrant presentation and rewarding combat.” Now, it's received a standalone port that's available today on Quest 3 and 3S.

0:00
/0:27

Launch trailer

Set in a terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm across a roughly 10-hour campaign, Arken Age involves investigating the disappearance of this world's divine, the Grand Arborist. Playing as a biological alien creation, you explore over 20 different regions as you fend off Hyperion foes and bosses using one of three customizable weapons.

We've not had the chance to do a full Quest 3 review as well, though we came away with positive impressions for the standalone port in last month's preview. “For a game of this scope and scale running on a standalone headset, it’s an impressive port,” we said at the time, believing it preserves the original release's sense of scale well.

Arken Age is out now on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3/3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.

Arken Age Review: Satisfying Sci-Fi Adventure With Great VR Design
Arken Age delivers a satisfying sci-fi adventure with clever VR-oriented design, and it’s out now on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More