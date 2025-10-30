Arken Age Goes Standalone With Today's Quest 3 Launch

Arken Age takes the acclaimed VR action-adventure to Quest 3 and 3S today.

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player sci-fi adventure that first arrived on PC VR and PlayStation VR2 back in January. Our original review praised it for delivering “clever VR-first gameplay design” with a “vibrant presentation and rewarding combat.” Now, it's received a standalone port that's available today on Quest 3 and 3S.

Set in a terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm across a roughly 10-hour campaign, Arken Age involves investigating the disappearance of this world's divine, the Grand Arborist. Playing as a biological alien creation, you explore over 20 different regions as you fend off Hyperion foes and bosses using one of three customizable weapons.

We've not had the chance to do a full Quest 3 review as well, though we came away with positive impressions for the standalone port in last month's preview. “For a game of this scope and scale running on a standalone headset, it’s an impressive port,” we said at the time, believing it preserves the original release's sense of scale well.

Arken Age is out now on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3/3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.