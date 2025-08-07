Arken Age Heads To Quest 3 This November

Arken Age, one of this year's best VR action games so far, is heading to Quest 3 and 3S this November.

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player action-adventure game that previously launched on PC VR and PlayStation VR2. Now coming to Quest 3, CEO and lead designer Blake Stone confirmed this upcoming port has “100%” content parity with the Steam and PS VR2 editions, advising it runs at a native 72 FPS “to ensure physics/combat feel equally as impactful on Quest.”

You can see Quest 3 gameplay footage below in today's new trailer.

Set in a terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm across a roughly 10-hour campaign, you're tasked with investigating the disappearance of this world's divine founder, the Grand Arborist. Playing as a biological alien creation, this journey sees you explore over 20 different regions as you fend off Hyperion foes and bosses. Featuring three customizable weapons with 32 unique mods, Arken Age places high emphasis on VR-first design.

As part of today's announcement, Vitruvius VR also released screenshots for the Quest 3 version, which we've included below.

We'll be interested in seeing how the Quest 3 version compares, and we had high praise when reviewing the PlayStation VR2 edition in January. Awarding Arken Age 4/5 stars, we considered it “an easy recommendation” for VR veterans.

Arken Age delivers clever VR-first gameplay design for a great sci-fi adventure. The intense motion makes this unsuitable for VR newcomers and the narrative isn't especially compelling, yet the vibrant presentation and rewarding combat makes this easier to overlook. Between combat's great integration of haptic feedback, strong enemy variety and satisfying kills, Arken Age is an easy recommendation.

Arken Age reaches the Quest 3 family this November on the Meta Horizon Store, and it's available now on PS VR2 and Steam.