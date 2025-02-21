Alien: Rogue Incursion Delays Quest 3 Patch To Next Week

Alien: Rogue Incursion's Quest 3 patch with visual and performance improvements has been delayed until next week.

Previously due this week following the recent Alien: Rogue Incursion launch on Quest 3, developer Survios announced that patch 1.01 has been briefly pushed back. The studio confirmed this is because “some patch elements needed more time to ensure they meet our quality bar,” taking this decision to prevent the introduction of any new issues.

Reaffirming what the studio advised UploadVR following our recent hands-on impressions, Survios shared some highlights that patch 1.01 seeks to address. We're still planning to revisit Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 once Patch 1.01 becomes available, and you can find the promised improvements listed below.

Greater Atmosphere and Immersion : Numerous fixes/adjustments, including reintroducing blood in the environment.

: Numerous fixes/adjustments, including reintroducing blood in the environment. Tighter Visuals : Addressed minor visual bugs like LOD popping and adjustments to fog color and intensity.

: Addressed minor visual bugs like LOD popping and adjustments to fog color and intensity. Performance Improvements : Reduced the chance of encountering performance drops during combat.

: Reduced the chance of encountering performance drops during combat. ...and more coming next week!

Alien: Rogue Incursion is available now on PS VR2, PC VR, and Quest 3.