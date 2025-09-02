A Long Survive Is A Co-Op Survival Shooter Coming Later This Year

Co-op horde survival shooter A Long Survive is now available to wishlist as the team moves forward to launch later this year.

VR is no stranger to survival games, but that shouldn’t be a surprise considering the immersive fight-or-flight nature of these games fits the medium. Co-op titles in the genre are somewhat less common, however, and this is something Friendly Fire Studios’ debut title is hoping to amend.

You take on the role of soldiers for Space Corp, the company running a human space colony after Earth was devastated by an alien attack. The game tasks you with defending the Nexus from waves of aliens using resource management, fortifying your base, and combat is enhanced by choosing between four heroes with unique abilities that differentiate them from others.

The game is described as a blend of VR action and real-time strategy. Teaming up with other players to split up and attack waves of enemies coming from all directions and completing various missions are key to victory.

The game is now available to wishlist on Meta Quest and Steam ahead of a release in Q4 2025.