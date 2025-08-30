Watch US Open Spatial Videos Captured By Apple Vision Pro & iPhone

For the first time in an UploadVR article, if you're reading in a VR headset, you can watch some of the embedded videos in 3D.

Over the past few years I've been learning about tennis as my niece Alanis Hamilton has been training in the sport.

Last year, she competed in the U.S. Open as a junior and I joined my family here in New York as we watched her play. During one of her matches, I pulled an Apple Vision Pro headset out of my bag for a total of about 2 minutes. I pressed the camera button on the top and recorded a spatial video of her scoring a point.

Embedded below is 26 seconds from that video shot in 2024.

If you're reading this article in an Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest, Pico, or Vive standalone headset, open the video fullscreen and you should be able to view it in 3D.

(UploadVR's David Heaney has added a feature to our site that should serve you the correct format for your headset. If you're having trouble, let us know in the comments.)

On Thursday, I missed the first hour of our weekly VR Download broadcast because I was returning on a train from Queens where I had just watched Alanis Hamilton win her first match in the U.S. Open Women's Doubles at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Below is my view from the stands in 2025 using an iPhone 16 Pro to shoot spatial video instead of the Apple Vision Pro.

Again, for this video, if you're reading this article in an Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest, Pico, or Vive standalone headset, open the video fullscreen and you should be able to view it in 3D.

Since I'm sure some folks out there will be curious about comparisons to other shooting formats, here's a video captured by me from the same spot but choosing 4K and 120 FPS options from the camera app on iPhone 16 Pro.

Here's an ultra wide angle shot captured on iPhone 16 Pro at 1080P 30 FPS, labeled as 13 mm at f/2.2, of my brother wearing his Ray-Bans while watching his kid score a point in the U.S. Open.

Lastly, here's a telephoto video at 1080p 60 FPS, said to be 120 mm f2.8:

Did I just use UploadVR.com as an opportunity to cheer on family, or is there value to our audience in seeing what videos of a sporting event look like when filmed from the stands? Yes. Part of the reason I'm publishing this on UploadVR.com is so I, too, can go in a headset myself and see what value 3D brings when capturing action from these vantage points.

Alanis Hamilton plays her next match in the U.S. Open later today.