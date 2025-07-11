Zero Caliber 2 Highlights PC VR Upgrades And Launch Window

Zero Caliber 2 revealed new PC VR gameplay footage and a release window for Steam.

Previously launched on Quest, developer XREAL Games has been slowly preparing Zero Caliber 2 for a PC VR release as well. Following February's confirmation that a Steam release is back on track for the VR FPS sequel, the studio released a new look during our UploadVR Summer Showcase earlier today. Confirming plans for a Q3 2025 launch, here's the new trailer based on the PC VR build.

Stating it “never intended to skip PC VR,” XREAL Games advises that it “needed time to fully commit” due to market uncertainty, and the studio confirmed it's planning more than a visual upgrade on Steam. It aims to overhaul core gameplay systems by delivering smarter, more challenging enemy AI that “use cover intelligently, flank, and rush you if you try to camp.”

Ragdoll physics have also been introduced, while enemies will stay on the battlefield. Other promised upgrades compared to the Quest version include dynamic shadows alongside improved explosions, weapon effects, environments, lighting, and vehicle animations. Several missions are being rebuilt, while character models are also getting further polish.

Beyond today's showcase reveal, XREAL Games also informed UploadVR that Zero Caliber 1 is currently targeting a similar Q3 2025 launch on PlayStation VR2. This follows May's confirmation during the launch of Zero Caliber: Shooting Range that both main entries will reach Sony's headset.

When asked about a PlayStation VR2 release window for Zero Caliber 2, a studio representative said, “We’ll see how Zero Caliber VR performs on the platform before deciding how to move forward with Zero Caliber 2. If all goes as planned (and so far, things are looking on track), we’re aiming for a holiday release window this year.”

Zero Caliber 2 is out now on Quest, and the Steam version will follow in Q3 2025. For our original thoughts on the Quest version, you can find our full review below.