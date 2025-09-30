Zero Caliber 2 Locks In PC VR Release Date Next Month

Zero Caliber 2 gets its PC VR remaster next month, though its new changes mean crossplay “isn’t feasible” with Quest.

We've known for some time that developer XREAL Games is remastering FPS sequel Zero Caliber 2 on PC VR following last year's Quest launch. Featuring a campaign that supports both single-player and four-player co-op, PvP modes, and more, this upcoming remaster promises reworked combat scenarios and overhauled graphics. Having initially targeted a Q3 2025 launch, it's now launching on October 30.

However, this upcoming PC VR remaster will not support cross-platform multiplayer with Quest. In an email to UploadVR, XREAL Games advised that crossplay “isn’t feasible” due to the Steam version being rebuilt “with a very different scope.” XREAL cites the reworked missions, higher enemy counts, new AI behaviors, new features, and visual overhaul as meaning these two editions “simply aren’t aligned in a way that crossplay would work.”

XREAL Games detailed its planned changes back in July, stating Zero Caliber 2 Remastered overhauls the core gameplay systems with more challenging AI, ragdoll physics, and more enemies. Promised visual upgrades include dynamic shadows, alongside changes to weapon effects, explosions, environments, lighting, and vehicle animations. XREAL hopes to bring some of these gameplay changes to Quest, but only if it's “technically feasible.”

Elsewhere, XREAL Games advised that the original Zero Caliber has entered certification on PlayStation VR2 and that's targeting an October launch. Zero Caliber: Reloaded will also join the Meta Horizon+ subscription roster next month. No update was given on Zero Caliber 2 for PS VR2, though the studio previously told UploadVR it's targeting a holiday release window this year.

Zero Caliber 2 is out now on Quest, and the Steam version is coming on October 30. Pricing on Steam is currently subject to a wishlist campaign.