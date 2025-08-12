Sci-Fi Adventure Whispers Of The Void Gets New PC VR Gameplay Trailer

Sci-fi adventure Whispers of the Void showcased new footage in its latest PC VR gameplay trailer.

Created by ByOwls Inc, you may recall Whispers of the Void released a Steam Next Fest demo last year. Described as a story-driven narrative sci-fi adventure, this upcoming adventure game promises a mix of exploration, puzzle solving, combat, alien technology, and more as you find yourself dealing with a galaxy-wide conspiracy. Here's the latest trailer.

Playing as a space relic hunter commissioned to retrieve an unusual artifact from a desert planet called Arena, you'll pilot a spaceship across asteroid fields and be joined on this journey by an alien frog. All of this happens while uncovering the secrets behind a mysterious resource, Edem, and discovering what happened to the ancient civilizations that battled over it.

Whispers of the Void is “coming soon” to Steam, and a PC VR demo remains available.