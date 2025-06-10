What Comes After Is An Episodic VR Survival Game Focused On Community

What Comes After is an upcoming episodic VR survival game where you try to keep your community alive.

Created by Allware Studios (COLD VR), What Comes After aims to deliver a post-apocalyptic experience with an emphasis on “emotional storytelling and community.” Revealed during the VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA, gameplay revolves around short missions that last roughly 15 mins each as you explore, solve light puzzles and fend off two types of enemies; Maulers are fast and infected runners, while Keepers are hostile survivors guarding what little they have left.

Today's trailer revealed the first chapter called 'The Settlement', where you find yourself in a fragile underground community trying to rebuild after societal collapse. Each mission revolves around recovering essential supplies like medicines and food, which is then reflected at your base. “You’re not gaining XP or loot. You’re keeping people alive,” states the developer.

Detailing the upcoming game further, Allware confirms that What Comes After features no cutscenes or menus, and the focus isn't on collecting new gear. Future seasons promise to “expand the world” and bring new challenges, though little else is known about the game's future plans at this time.

Today's announcement also follows the first major update for Allware's other virtual reality game, COLD VR. Titled the 'SUB-ZERO Edition', last week's patch sought to address the title's launch reception by adding a campaign overhaul with five new levels, updates to existing levels, visual upgrades across Quest and Steam, and native bHaptics support.

What Comes After doesn't have a confirmed release window yet, though it's “coming soon” to Steam and Quest.