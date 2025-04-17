Wall Town Wonders Finds A New Home On Steam & PlayStation VR2 Soon

Mixed reality city builder Wall Town Wonders is being adapted for VR, and it's coming to Steam and PlayStation VR2 “very soon.”

Developed by Cyborn, who also worked on Hubris and Buck the Game, Wall Town Wonders initially appeared last November as a more casual mixed reality title on Quest. Your goal is to craft homes and amenities for this quirky cast of local citizens, with over 100 unique buildings and more than 40 characters included. Here's the new trailer.

Similar to how Infinite Inside used fully immersive environments on platforms without MR support, Wall Town Wonders is now doing the same on Steam and PlayStation VR2. This new edition features three VR environments, “fully overhauled” visuals, and a time of day toggle for switching between daytime and nighttime. A new dating feature is also available to let the citizens connect.

These fully immersive environments are not coming to the Quest version yet, however. Cyborn informed UploadVR that this might happen at a later date, but explained it's crafted the environments for high-end devices. For a further look at what's changed, here are a few additional screenshots.

Wall Town Wonders is out now on the Meta Quest platform, and it's heading for Steam and PlayStation VR2 “very soon.”