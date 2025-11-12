VRider SBK Gets Quest Companion App That Lets Friends Race You For Free

VRider SBK Connect is a new companion app for the VR superbike racer, letting you race friends who own the full game for free on Quest.

Developed by Funny Tales, VRider SBK is an officially licensed VR racing game based on the Superbike World Championship that first appeared last year on Quest. Following this summer's PS VR2 and PC VR launch, the studio has released a Quest-exclusive companion app that lets your friends join you without everyone owning the full game.

Joined by a simultaneous update for the full game, VRider SBK owners can now create and host private multiplayer race rooms, letting Connect players join using a room code. Custom rules can also be selected to adjust the match type, number of players, circuit of choice, number of laps, and reputation settings.

If you've only downloaded VRider SBK Connect and don't have access to the main game, Connect also offers tutorials and the Hot Lap Practice mode, which lets you train on all of its official tracks with every bike unlocked. Connect owners can later switch to the full release via a paid in-game upgrade.

VRider SBK Connect is out now on the Meta Quest platform. While Connect isn't on these platforms too, the full game is also on Steam, Pico, and PlayStation VR2.