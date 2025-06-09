VRider SBK Races Onto PS VR2 And PC VR Soon

VRider SBK, an official game of the Superbike World Championship, is making its PS VR2 and Steam debut later this month.

Developed by Funny Tales, VRider SBK is a motorbike racing simulator that allows players to compete in various racing game modes for vehicular glory. Initially released on Quest last year, VRider SBK is now launching on PS VR2 and Steam at the end of June, bringing performance improvements and an upgraded grid with it.

Alongside the new platforms, VRider SBK is also expanding its grid, letting you race against up to 22 AI competitors per race across 14 different circuits. As part of the announcement, developer Funny Tales confirmed that players will additionally be able to enjoy 'sharper visuals' when testing your motoring mettle.

In our 4/5 star review on Quest, we applauded VRider SBK's combination of accessibility and intensity, saying:

Even if you aren't the most avid sports fan, this title is satisfying simply for being a great racing sim. VRIDER is a great balm in the absence of professional racing games in the Quest Store. It balances optimization against an immersive experience that's a lot more enjoyable than first expected.

VRider SBK is currently available on Quest, and it's coming to PS VR2 and Steam later this month.