Verse Is A Meditative Experience Coming To Quest And PC VR Soon

Verse VR is an immersive exploration game set across cultural sites, and it's coming soon to Quest and PC VR.

Announced during World Poetry Day, Verse VR allows players to walk through a series of global locations and immerse themselves in unique cultures through poetry and music. Across eight locations, players can find and unlock 28 original musical compositions and spoken word experiences from globally recognized artists such as Sadio Sissokho, Aïcha Sylla, Lipeng Wu, and Amely Zhou. There are also 17 additional tracks to uncover.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

“Verse VR is a digital sanctuary—a place to slow down and connect with the world's beauty,” explains Lofty Sky Entertainment Creative Director Judith Cheung in a prepared statement, stating this was inspired by a desire to bridge divides.

“In a fast-paced digital era, we wanted to craft an experience where poetry and oral traditions remind us of our shared humanity.”

Here are the locations coming to Verse VR:

Orchard Pavilion

Remains of Orphalese

Mali River Bed

Victorian Conservatory

Tang Hull

Temple of Apollo

West African Village

Butterfly Gazebo

Verse VR will be available in standard and deluxe editions, with the deluxe edition including an additional 11 tracks. That's coming to Steam, Quest, and the Epic Games Store.