Vendetta Forever Gets Five New Levels, Out Now On PC VR

Vendetta Forever receives five new levels in today's free update, and the PC VR edition is now available.

Launched last October on Quest and PlayStation VR2, Vendetta Forever uses a unique 'LO-KILL-MOTION' mechanic where you can only move by teleporting to an enemy's dropped weapon. Developed by Meatspace Interactive and published by nDreams, this minimalist shooter is now available for PC VR, following a previous announcement in March. Five new levels with the 'Deleted Scenes' update are also live for free on all platforms.

0:00 / 0:27 1× PC VR footage captured by UploadVR for the 'Trench Run' level.

We briefly went hands-on with the new levels before today's launch on PC VR, each of which offers a nice variety of new settings. 'Speakeasy' is a '40s themed level filled with tommy guns. 'Sub' is a longer but more creative level that involves sabotaging a submarine to escape. 'Panzer' requires a sometimes frustratingly precise aim as you try to destroy a slowly approaching tank by shooting a grenade into its gun.

My favorite new level is 'Trench Run,' which sees you wading through war across no-man's land to reach an enemy bunker, and the setting suits the frantic action well by adding an increased sense of urgency. Finally, 'Escape Velocity' involves destroying an enemy space station using new weapons, and I enjoyed how this seemingly parodies Moonraker.

It's a welcome addition to the original game. We previously praised Vendetta Forever in our 4/5-star review on Quest, highlighting how its minimalist approach delivers a “satisfying” action game.

Vendetta Forever shows the benefits minimalist game design can offer, using only the bare essentials to deliver a satisfying action game. While you won't need ages to see everything and some levels can be frustrating, there's a clever puzzle game disguised as a shooter with great replayability. It's a strong debut from Meatspace Interactive that's worth exploring.

Vendetta Forever is out now on Quest, PlayStation VR2 and Steam.