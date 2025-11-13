Vampire Survivors VR Shadowdrops On Quest Today

Vampire Survivors VR is now available in a surprise shadowdrop on Quest, taking a 3D diorama approach.

Announced during the latest VR Games Showcase, developer poncle has teamed up with Radical Forge and Meta to bring the BAFTA award-winning roguelike to Quest. As with the flatscreen version, the Vampire Survivors VR port lets you choose a character based on stats like damage and armor before letting them loose on voxel environments as wave after wave of enemies arrive.

The difference here is that while trying to keep your health bar above zero, you're immersed in iconic game locations, including the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, and Dairy Plant. Vampire Survivors VR can be played either standing or sitting, with a resizable game board that you can adjust to your liking. This also includes the Tides of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell expansions.

Between bouts of survival combat, you'll open spin-to-win chests and use your hard-earned gold on new characters, permanent upgrades, power-ups, and weapon varieties to enhance your runs. The gothic gameplay is, of course, backed up by Vampire Survivors' signature synth-heavy soundtrack, and we'll bring you dedicated impressions soon.

Vampire Survivors VR is available on Quest now for $9.99.