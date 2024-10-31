Underworld Overseer Channels Dungeon Keeper Today On Quest & Steam

Underworld Overseer brings Dungeon Keeper inspired strategic VR gameplay to Quest and Steam today.

Developed by Myron Games (Deisim), Underworld Overseer is a villain-protagonist adventure where you play as the god-like Overseer fighting human invaders across an 18-level campaign. You're given many tools for defending your lair like placing traps and casting spells, alongside creating specific rooms that cater to your minions' individual needs, like farms for your food supply.

We enjoyed Underworld Overseer in our preview earlier this year, praising the "impressive" presentation with enjoyable strategic gameplay.

Underworld Overseer's presentation already shows an impressive amount of polish. The cel-shaded visuals look great on Quest 3 for both NPCs and environments, even when you move up close. What I've seen so far looks very promising, and I'll be keeping an eye out for the full release.

Underworld Overseer arrives today on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, and we'll bring you our full review soon.