Titan Isles Confirms PS VR2 Version With First Gameplay Trailer

Titan Isles, an upcoming co-op VR action adventure, confirmed it's heading to PlayStation VR2 in a new gameplay trailer.

Previously announced for Quest and Steam, Titan Isles from Psytec Games (Windlands 2) takes us to a ruined world shattered by the awakening of these mysterious Titans, where you fend off swarms of robots and these giant foes. During today's VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA, Psytec released a new gameplay trailer that confirmed that it's heading to PlayStation VR2 in 2026.

This follows Psytec previously avoiding committing to other platforms during the initial announcement, citing “technical and logistical” hurdles. When asked about PlayStation VR2 in our recent interview, Psytec CEO and Creative Director Jon Hibbins didn't rule out any plans but explained that last year's PS VR2 port for Windlands 2 had not yet become profitable.

Playable alone or in four-player co-op with cross-platform multiplayer supported, Titan Isles lets you choose one of four Exo Suits with a unique traversal method and weapon each. As an example, 'Storm' uses hand jets and a jetpack while arming you with pistols and a rifle, while 'Hunter' has grappling hooks plus a bow and arrow.

Titan Isles arrives on Steam and the Meta Quest platform later this year, while the PlayStation VR2 version will follow in 2026. Until then, you can read our full interview below to learn more.