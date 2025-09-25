Thief VR: Legacy Of Shadow Airs Gameplay Premiere On September 30

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow will receive an official gameplay premiere next week.

Announced earlier today, publisher Vertigo Games confirmed that Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is getting an “in-depth look” at the upcoming stealth game next week through its YouTube channel. Going live on September 30 at 10am Pacific Time, little else was shared about what to expect. This follows a previous behind-the-scenes look in June that confirmed Stephen Russell's return as Thief's original protagonist, Garrett.

Developed by Maze Theory, this upcoming entry sees you play as a thief called Magpie who's been orphaned by the tyrannical Baron Northcrest. Forced to survive on the streets by stealing, this journey sees you uncover “a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past” as you carefully navigate these environments across The City.

Magpie comes equipped with various tools to carry out this job, using various arrows to take down or distract your foes while sticking to the darkness. Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow also promises tactile interactions that allow you to directly pickpocket guards, open hidden compartments, and more, while each mission promises multiple paths to take.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow arrives this year on Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Quest.