The Midnight Walk Will Get Physical Edition On PS VR2

Claymation adventure The Midnight Walk will receive a physical edition on PS5 and PlayStation VR2.
For the unfamiliar, The Midnight Walk is MoonHood's dark puzzle adventure game where you play as the Burnt One, working together with a lantern creature called Potboy as you explore this strange fantasy world. Originally released digitally in May with optional PC VR and PS VR2 support, it's now getting a PS5 physical edition via Pix'n Love.
While pre-orders go live on December 2, it's currently unclear when the physical publisher intends to ship these editions. A reversible cover will be included, though it's unclear whether this release comes with any additional extras; the store page hasn't been listed yet on Pix'n Love's website.
We had significant praise for The Midnight Walk in our 4/5-star review. Though we thought it would benefit from more in-depth puzzles, we praised MoonHood for delivering a “memorable adventure” and had considerable praise for its visuals. A film and TV adaptation is also in development.
Pre-orders go live through Pix’n Love's website on December 2. Otherwise, The Midnight Walk is available now digitally on Steam and PS5.