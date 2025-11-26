The Midnight Walk Will Get Physical Edition On PS VR2

Claymation adventure The Midnight Walk will receive a physical edition on PS5 and PlayStation VR2.

For the unfamiliar, The Midnight Walk is MoonHood's dark puzzle adventure game where you play as the Burnt One, working together with a lantern creature called Potboy as you explore this strange fantasy world. Originally released digitally in May with optional PC VR and PS VR2 support, it's now getting a PS5 physical edition via Pix'n Love.

🎮 Pix’n Love, MoonHood, and Fast Travel Games are thrilled to announce the arrival of The Midnight Walk in a physical PS5 edition! The nightmare is only just beginning! 😱



👉Pre-orders open on December 2, 2025 at https://t.co/iJt1L7xbqx@MoonHoodStudios @fasttravelgames pic.twitter.com/nKgcRs0uK2 — Pix’n Love Games (@pixnlove_games) November 25, 2025

While pre-orders go live on December 2, it's currently unclear when the physical publisher intends to ship these editions. A reversible cover will be included, though it's unclear whether this release comes with any additional extras; the store page hasn't been listed yet on Pix'n Love's website.

We had significant praise for The Midnight Walk in our 4/5-star review. Though we thought it would benefit from more in-depth puzzles, we praised MoonHood for delivering a “memorable adventure” and had considerable praise for its visuals. A film and TV adaptation is also in development.

Pre-orders go live through Pix’n Love's website on December 2. Otherwise, The Midnight Walk is available now digitally on Steam and PS5.