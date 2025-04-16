Renaissance Puzzler The House Of Da Vinci VR Arrives On PlayStation VR2 Next Month

Developer Blue Brain Games is bringing its 16th-century puzzler The House of Da Vinci VR to PlayStation VR2 this May.

The House of Da Vinci VR is based on the 2017 flatscreen game of the same name but rebuilt from the ground up for virtual reality, which initially launched on SteamVR and Quest late last year. Now, developer Blue Brain Games is bringing the immersive puzzler to PlayStation VR2 on May 1. Throughout The House of Da Vinci VR, players step into the leather poulaines of Leonardo da Vinci's apprentice, tasked with deciphering curious riddles and fixing perplexing mechanisms across a historical Italian setting.

PlayStation VR2 screenshots provided exclusively to UploadVR.

In our review earlier this year, we were captivated by The House of Da Vinci VR's mysterious and graphically impressive world-building, saying we'd “love to see the rest of (the series) reach VR in the future,” and awarding the game 4/5 stars.

The House of Da Vinci VR is one of the best VR puzzle games I've ever played, delivering an experience that's been lovingly created with reverence to its historical inspiration. Boosted by impressive visuals on Steam, it's clear Blue Brain Games has a real talent for creating immersive environments and engaging experiences. If only the movement options could be expanded, then this game would be perfect.

The House of Da Vinci VR is available on Quest and Steam now, with the PlayStation VR2 version arriving on May 1.