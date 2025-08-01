Syberia VR Gets First Trailer, Teasing Quest 3 Gameplay

Classic point-and-click adventure Syberia dropped a new trailer for its upcoming VR edition on Quest 3.

Following May's announcement for Syberia VR, which is being “specifically designed” for Quest 3 alongside the flatscreen Syberia Remastered, publisher Microids has now shared more. A remake of Benoît Sokal's 2002 adventure with a 3D world, reimagined puzzles and more, screenshots and a trailer have since emerged on its newly listed store page.

Syberia follows the story of American lawyer Kate Walker, who finds herself sent to a remote village in the French Alps. Tasked with overseeing a major company's sale following the owner's death, this turns into a search for Hans Voralberg, a genius inventor who seeks to find the last living mammoths on a mythical island. Kate is also accompanied across her journey by an automaton, Oscar.

While Microids didn't initially release much information, the publisher initially stated that Syberia was “conceived from the beginning as an experience in its own right” and will be faithful to the original game. The new store page also confirms Syberia VR is being developed jointly by Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris with support for seated, standing, and room-scale gameplay.

Syberia VR arrives later this year to the Meta Horizon Store on Quest 3 and 3S.