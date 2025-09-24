Super RC Drives Onto Quest Next Week

Super RC promises high-speed thrills for fans of remote-controlled racing on Quest next week.

Super RC features 1/5 scale remote-controlled cars, which the player can collect, build, customize, and race through “three hours” of single-player races. There's also a track creator mode, a hobby shop for buying and customizing new cars, a sandbox mode to be enjoyed alone or with friends, and online multiplayer for up to 8 players. Now, it's confirmed to be launching on October 1.

In addition to these full VR modes, a mixed reality mode allows you to build tracks and race in real-world environments.

Super RC comes from Bit Planet Games, proven developers of the well-received Ultrawings 2, which won an “essential” rating from us when it launched way back in 2022. Last month on VR Sideload, we sat down with Chris Stockman from Bit Planet Games for a deep dive into Super RC and numerous broader topics across the VR world. You can watch that here to learn more.

Super RC launches on the Meta Horizon Store for the wider Quest platform on October 1.