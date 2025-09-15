Tactical Tabletop RPG Successor Gets VR Edition On Quest

Roguelite tactical RPG Successor is now available on Quest with mixed reality support, and PC VR support is coming at a later date.

Developed by Playwood Project, Successor presents its world like miniatures coming to life across a digital tabletop board with procedurally generated campaigns. You'll choose a lord and command heroes across real-time combat with a pause function also available, letting you zoom into the battlefield for a closer look or move back for a wider view.

You're tasked with defeating a series of tyrannical rulers and adding crowns to your collection, letting you summon beasts, capture towers, and use elevation for strategical advantages. Defeating these mad rulers unlocks more heroes, loot, and regions as you advance, while difficulty modifiers are also available.

Following last week's surprise launch on Quest, Successor is also coming to PC VR following May's early access release for the flatscreen edition. A studio representative informed UploadVR that PC VR support “will not be supported before the final release,” though it's unknown if this will arrive directly alongside version 1.0. We'll update this story if we learn more.

Successor is out now on the wider Meta Quest platform.