Snapstick Is An Absurdist VR Puzzler Coming To Quest

Snapstick is an absurdist comedic VR puzzle game, and it's coming to Quest this October.

Developed by the creator of Linelight, a casual puzzle game that reached Quest in 2022, Snapstick from My Dog Zorro involves solving varying types of puzzles as you meet "ridiculous" characters like a dog that committed infidelity, a living toilet who loves puns, and wants to be loved back, ASMR planets, and secret agent couples counseling.

Here are a few screenshots provided by the studio.

My Dog Zorro promises over 500 puzzles across this adventure, and Snapstick comes with full mixed reality support and hand-tracking controls. The upcoming VR game also features music from Grant Kirkhope, best known for his work on Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and, more recently, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Snapstick launches on October 3 for the Meta Quest platform.