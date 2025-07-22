Ruinsmagus To Receive Leg Tracking Update On Pico VR Headsets

CharacterBank confirmed that Ruinsmagus will be updated to support leg-tracking features on Pico's VR headsets.

Ruinsmagus first launched on Quest and SteamVR in summer 2022 before later making its way to PS VR2, Vive and Pico platforms. The studio continued updating and expanding the game’s scope and accessibility since launch, introducing dual-language voice acting, DLC, and more over the subsequent years. While support has wound down for the title more recently, CharacterBank has promised one more update taking advantage of the Pico Motion Trackers.

Exclusively for Pico Neo 3, Pico 4, and Pico 4 Ultra, CharacterBank confirmed the title will receive a leg-tracking update using the motion sensors that allows players to physically walk around the game’s various missions. This follows similar support in Attack on Titan: Unbreakable with its Pico launch last month.

“After three years, players are still discovering Grand Amnis, and with this new update players on Pico can fully explore the ruins. The Pico 4 Ultra allows us to create an even more immersive experience for Ruinsmagus” said Shuto Mikami, the CEO of CharacterBank Inc.

Although no release date has been announced for the new features, an early version of this mode was showcased at this past weekend’s BitSummit indie gaming convention in Kyoto, Japan, ahead of a planned release later this year.

With the base game, Ruinsmagus is available now on Quest, Steam, PS VR2, Viveport and Pico.