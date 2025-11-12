Requisition VR: Hunt & Extract Relaunches Today On PC VR

Requisition VR: Hunt & Extract, a PvPvE extraction shooter where you duct tape items to form new weapons, gets its SteamVR relaunch today.

Following its full Steam release in 2023, you may recall that the physics-based co-op game Requisition VR received a major revamp with July's Quest launch. Turning this into a PvPvE (player vs. player vs. environment) extraction shooter with a post-apocalyptic setting, this new edition is out later today on PC VR.

Hunt & Extract maintains the original game's crafting system, where you use duct tape to combine objects like sticks, cleavers, and more for new weapons. Environmental traps are also available but can attract zombie hordes, and you team up with friends to defeat AI and human opponents alike. Any loot obtained during these runs is then used to upgrade your base and weapons.

Stating it's been rebuilding Requisition VR “from the ground up” across the last two years, developer Spheroom describes Hunt & Extract as “an entirely new game” that initially began as an update. Later becoming a “full-on reinvention,” the studio confirmed it's launching a separate edition to preserve the original version for its fans.