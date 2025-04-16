Both Red Matter Games Are Getting Physical Releases For PlayStation VR2

Both Red Matter games are receiving physical editions for PlayStation VR2 from Limited Run Games.

Previously only available digitally on PS5, Limited Run Games and developer Vertical Robot announced physical editions for both Red Matter and Red Matter 2 will be available for pre-order soon. No limits to how many copies you can pre-order are in place, and both games will keep this ordering window open until May 25.

The award-winning sequel to the iconic VR adventure Red Matter is coming soon to LRG! Red Matter 2 packs another immersive storyline into this game as you reenter dystopian deep space. You’ll return as Sasha, chasing a ghost from your past and uncovering a dark conspiracy, are… pic.twitter.com/iGWFQI4Bqw — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 15, 2025

Going by the store pages, both physical versions do not appear to include any extras beyond the complete game on a disc; there are no special editions, as we sometimes see with Limited Run Games. Red Matter will retail for $34.99, while Red Matter 2 will cost $39.99, and they're estimated to ship in late September.

With this, the Red Matter series joins an increasing list of VR titles from the limited print boutique publisher. Previous physical PlayStation VR2 releases that are no longer available include Kayak VR: Mirage, C-Smash VRS and a Pixel Ripped double pack, while other publishers like Skydance Games and Perp Games continue releasing physical editions on PS5.

We praised both games in our previous reviews when they initially launched. Back in 2018, we considered Red Matter to be a “textbook example of how to do VR adventure games right” with great immersion and design. Four years later, we highlighted Red Matter 2 for its “stunning visuals” while praising the sci-fi sequel, later returning to check out the PS VR2 release.