Realize Music: Sing Relaunches The VR Self-Care Singing App Soon

Realize Music: Sing, a self-care singing app, relaunches next week on Quest.

Following an initial “soft launch” earlier this year, Realize Music: Sing by Realize Music - a studio co-founded by Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson - is returning on November 13. Boasting a music catalog of over 1 million licensed tracks, it aims to amplify singing as a tool for joyful expression. While we had considerable criticisms back in February, this new release comes with a changed access model and expanded features.

Notably, you no longer need a subscription to jump in since you can now preview a selection of tracks for free, though a subscription model remains in place elsewhere for unlimited catalog access. Songs and albums are now purchasable individually, while Realize Music also promises improvements to song discovery across this library and word-by-word lyrics.

Two new gameplay modes are available that include a 'Song Hero' mode that sees you competing for the high scores across leaderboards, while Singadelic Mode is a non-scoring option “that turns every track into a freeform, expressive wellness experience.” New tracks will also be added weekly, too.

Realize Music states it's aiming to create a "safe, judgment-free space to sing" with a reactive world that responds to your voice.

Realize Music: Sing will relaunch on November 13 on Quest in the United States, with plans to follow in additional regions as licensing expands. An introductory offer lets you optionally subscribe for $9.99 per month for the first three months, which then increases to $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year.