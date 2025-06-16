Puma Made A Quest-Only WebXR Shopping Experience For Its Latest Shoes

Through a partnership with Meta, Puma has launched a Quest-only WebXR mixed reality shopping experience for its latest basketball shoe.

The experience lets you view the various colors and sizes of the All Pro Nitro, and grab it to view it at 1:1 scale. It includes a tool to measure your feet to determine your shoe size, as well as a guide to what Puma clothing to wear to match each color.

Once you've selected your size and color, you can proceed to the flatscreen Puma website to purchase it.

If you own a Quest, you can access the experience in the Horizon OS web browser at the URL mr.puma.com.

While WebXR is in theory cross-platform, I wasn't able to launch the experience on Apple Vision Pro, and Meta and Puma describe it as "built for Meta Quest".