Syndicator Sequel Prison Boss Prohibition Sneaks Onto Quest & Steam Soon

Announced during the Creature Feature 2025 showcase, Prison Boss Prohibition, is making its debut on Quest and Steam this July.

The sequel to Prison Boss VR, Prison Boss Prohibition is a business management simulator with a twist: everything you stock is illegal. Set in the poultry populated city of New Yolk, the mayor has outlawed everything from cigarettes to exotic magazines. Instead of cowering, however, players become opportunistic businesspeople, manually making and distributing contraband.

Alongside rolling cigarettes and brewing beverages, players must also keep the spoils of their misdeeds away from the eyes of Johnny Law, AKA the police. Prison Boss Prohibition also offers a co-op mode, where two players can try their best to trick the police and the mayor, working double time to satisfy the needs of the New Yolk citizens.

Developed by Trebuchet, the original Prison Boss VR is a crafting simulation game set in a jail. In our review of Prison Boss VR, we enjoyed its light-hearted and whimsical tone, saying:

"Fans of Job Simulator and tycoon-style games will find a lot to love here and far more content than expected, but what it gains in breadth it sacrifices in depth. Even still, this is a VR game we’d happily return to as a reward for good behavior."

Prison Boss Prohibition arrives on July 10 for Quest and Steam, and the studio informed UploadVR that the PlayStation VR2 launch “will follow at a later date.” You can also sign up for the Alpha playtest on May 23.