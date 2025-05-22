Out Of Sight VR Is Out Today On Steam Early Access

Out of Sight VR, an atmospheric puzzle-adventure using a second-person perspective, is out now on Steam Early Access.

Developed by The Gang and Flat2VR Studios, Out of Sight VR is a puzzle game where you guide a blind girl called Sophie to safety across a mysterious mansion. Using the viewpoint of her teddy bear, Sophie can carry around her stuffed friend and place it across different areas to gain a better perspective of this world and solve environmental puzzles.

“Do you guide her forward? Do you wait? Or do you hide, and hope the threat passes by? The captors aren’t always visible, but they’re always listening,” advised the developer in a press release, advising Sophie's captors are always listening. Perspectives occasionally flip through chase sequences if Teddy gets whisked away, requiring you to guide Sophie from a distance away from the chaos.

While the flat version is the full release, Out of Sight VR arrives in early access. Flat2VR Studios states the full version includes “re-imagined control modes” better designed for motion controls, more accessibility and comfort features, plus performance and audio upgrades. Other promised changes include VR-specific environmental effects and reduced transition times when picking up or putting Teddy down. Pricing won't change, and the complete story is already included.

Out of Sight VR is out now on Steam Early Access for $24.99, and we'll bring you our review-in-progress soon. The full version targets a Q4 2025 launch, coinciding with the Quest and PlayStation VR2 editions.