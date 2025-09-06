Out Of Nowhere Uses VR To Highlight Climate Change Concerns

Out of Nowhere explores the threat of climate change through a short, immersive experience.

Recently premiered at Venice Immersive 2025 on Quest 3, Out of Nowhere focuses on the story of Anna, a lifelong resident of the historic town of Hallein by the Austrian Alps. It recalls her first-hand experience following the severe flooding across Europe in July 2021, believing we must reconnect with nature to protect ourselves going forward.

I went hands-on with this experience last week, which lasted roughly 10 minutes and uses minimal interactivity. There's a shorter tale here with good production values, using hand tracking to let you sail paper boats down a river but not much else. Similar to Beyond Blue: After The Storm, I find myself drawn in by its themes of environmentalism.

Directors Kris Hofmann and Andreas Wuthe use this experience to highlight the challenges posed by an increasingly unpredictable climate, warning about the impact of shaping nature to fit our needs instead of living alongside it. Being placed into environments like a gradually flooding house makes an effective point without the real-life risk.

Since the developers weren't present at the time, I can't confirm if a home release is planned. Should I learn more, I'll update this article.