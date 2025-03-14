Original Arizona Sunshine Ends Multiplayer Support This July

The original Arizona Sunshine is ending support for its online multiplayer this July, citing Unity's discontinuation of the UNet Service.

One of modern VR's oldest hits, the original Arizona Sunshine has continued supporting online multiplayer ever since its launch in 2016. However, developer Vertigo Games confirmed this is now coming to an end on July 1, 2025 as “a result of the discontinuation of the UNet Service, which powers the game's online multiplayer functionality.”

For the unfamiliar, UNet is the Unity Engine's legacy multiplayer solution that the company began deprecating back in 2019. Recent documentation confirmed that UNet services will no longer be available for developers after July 7, 2025, which would explain why Vertigo's taken this decision now.

Vertigo confirmed this upcoming change will not affect access to Arizona Sunshine's solo campaign, nor will there be any impact to online multiplayer in both Arizona Sunshine Remake and Arizona Sunshine 2. Vertigo is still offering a discounted $10 upgrade on Remake, which is available if you already own the original game for Quest, PlayStation, or Steam on the same platform.