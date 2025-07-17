Of Lies And Rain Demo Now Available On PlayStation VR2

Post-apocalyptic VR shooter Of Lies and Rain released its impressive demo on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by ARK and ADE studio Castello Inc., Of Lies and Rain is a story-driven FPS set in a dark near-future sci-fi world where you cross between real and digital realms. Tasked with saving humanity from near extinction after a prolonged war against a rogue AI, we previously praised its demo for offering “strong” environmental storytelling that “effectively conveys a sense of dread.”

While the demo originally only came to Quest and PC VR, Castello has now brought it to PlayStation VR2. The studio recently outlined the graphical settings available on Sony's headset, offering a 'Quality' mode with higher resolution but 60Hz reprojected to 120Hz. Elsewhere, 'Performance' mode offers a 90Hz refresh rate without reprojection on a base PS5 and native 120Hz on PS5 Pro.

The demo also remains available on Quest and Steam and since its initial appearance in May, Castello later released an update aiming to address player feedback. Changes included removing pockets from your character, more visual feedback when Widows take damage, performance updates, and more.

While specific release dates aren't confirmed for Quest and PlayStation VR2, Of Lies and Rain currently targets an early access launch this year on Steam.