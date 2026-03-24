New Spymaster Trailer Shows Time Warping Gameplay

Players control multiple agents and manipulate time in the new title from A Fisherman's Tale developer Innerspace.

Innerspace, best known for the two A Fisherman's Tale games and Maskmaker, revealed its new project, Spymaster, last month with a brief teaser trailer and some information on what players can expect. A new trailer debuted at the VR Games Showcase this month detailing how the gameplay works.

Players control three different agents: IC, Mulligan, and OSCR. Each agent has unique tools like a taser, a silenced pistol, and multiple disguises. The trailer shows, among other locations, a trainwreck that the player rewinds from a three-quarters overhead camera position. Then the player assumes control of two agents, one at a time, on opposite ends of the train in first person perspective. Each agent navigates a series of obstacles to defuse both sides of a ticking timebomb.

0:00 / 1:26 1× Spymaster Gameplay Trailer

The rewind and agent swapping mechanics are made possible by a tool called the C.A.S.S.E.T.T.E., represented as a wristwatch on the player's wrist in the overhead camera position. Changing time is as simple as winding the face of the device clockwise or counter-clockwise.

We actually went hands on with a demo of Spymaster at the Game Developers Conference in early March. Look for our early impressions here on UploadVR soon.

Spymaster hits Early Access on Quest and PC VR later in 2026.