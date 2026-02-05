A Fisherman's Tale Developer Announces New VR Spy Title

InnerspaceVR, the studio behind popular titles like Maskmaker and A Fisherman's Tale, just announced a brand-new VR game titled Spymaster.

In Spymaster, developer InnerspaceVR draws influence from classic spy thrillers like Mission: Impossible and Ocean’s Eleven to deliver a suave, stylish experience that will allow gamers to live out their James Bond fantasies in immersive VR. The player controls three secret agents, each with their own special skills and abilities, as they set out to stop the evil Protocore organization from using a global surveillance system to enact their nefarious plans for world domination.

As part of the spy agency NODE, the player will have access to a special gadget to help with their mission: the C.A.S.S.E.T.T.E device that allows them to rewind time. This in turn lets them replay missions and try to devise the perfect strategy to save the day. Players can also run, climb, slide, zipline, and shoot through increasingly perilous environments on dynamic missions that include defusing bombs and poisoning criminals.

In Spymaster's announcement press release, InnerspaceVR co-founder Balthazar Auxietre says that this latest game has been the most challenging for the studio to produce, as it required the devs to explore a new type of gameplay that combines "puzzle and action mechanics in a way that has never been done in VR," while still building on the narrative frameworks from past projects like A Fisherman's Tale.

There is no exact release date for Spymaster yet, but InnerspaceVR plans to launch the game in Early Access at some point in 2026 on Meta Quest and PC VR by way of SteamVR. The developer will also demo Spymaster at the upcoming GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco next month.