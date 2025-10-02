nDreams' Newest Studio Launches Chaotic Sandbox Wreckin’ Raccoon On Quest

Wreckin' Raccoon is the debut game from nDreams Compass, asking players to make a mess as a commotion-causing critter.

Developed by nDreams Compass, Wreckin’ Raccoon is a chaos simulator where you wreak havoc as a not-so-lovable trash panda with a premise reminiscent of I Am Cat. Set in a cartoon roadside diner, there are buttons to press, bottles to squeeze, and a host of patrons and staff members to pester, with the primary goal being to create pandemonium. You can check out gameplay below:

Alongside cooking up burgers and blocking toilets, you’ll also need to evade pest control, whether that be by sneaking away out of reach or smacking them with whatever items you can find lying around. There aren’t specific rules on how to succeed, with Wreckin’ Raccoon focusing on an experimental sandbox playstyle.

Wreckin’ Raccoon is the debut game from nDreams Compass, which was revealed earlier this year after the publisher closed two of its internal studios — nDreams Studio Orbital and nDreams Studio. In the midst of that shift, the publisher maintained a staff of 40 to form Compass, aiming to develop games for a younger audience through rapid prototyping. It's worth noting Compass is separate from nDreams Elevation, which is launching Reach in two weeks.

The studio is led by former EA and Activision producer Callum Godfrey. Speaking to Game Developer at the time, nDreams said:

“As part of the strategic refocus that we announced in September, we regrettably lost talented members of our teams and also altered our multi-studio development structure.

“This unfortunately meant closing nDreams Studio Orbital and meant that nDreams Studio could not continue in its current form. Both teams did brilliant work and many people from those affected studios have been retained within nDreams’ new look structure, with several of those forming part of the new Compass studio.”

Wreckin’ Raccoon is available on Quest now in early access.