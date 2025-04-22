Myst Added The Age Of Rime In Major Update

Myst's VR puzzle adventure remake introduced a new area, alongside bug fixes and quality of life updates.

Developed by Cyan Worlds, Myst is a game with a long history, initially launching on PC in 1993. Since then, the cult classic has received sequels, remasters and remakes, including a VR remake in 2020. While we missed the initial announcement last month, Myst received a major update that includes an area called The Age of Rime. You can read the full patch notes here.

The Age of Rime was not a part of Myst when it launched in 1993, and was added in the 3D remaster realMyst, which launched in 2000. In 2014, realMyst was remastered under the new name realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, which is still available to play on Steam. Now, The Age of Rime meets the refreshed visual standards of the 2020 remake, with Cyan Worlds packing in new lore and puzzles for both Myst veterans and new players to unpack

The Age of Rime is an icy, frozen outpost that players can unlock from the central hub island with a completed game save. Here, players can learn more about the game's central protagonist, Atrus. You'll be exploring an area that his family used to visit before the events of Myst and Riven.

Myst's Age of Rime update is available now on Quest, Steam and Viveport.