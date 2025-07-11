 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

New Memoreum Gameplay Trailer Confirms October Delay On Quest

 &  Henry Stockdale
New Memoreum Gameplay Trailer Confirms October Delay On Quest

Sci-fi action horror game Memoreum is now heading to Quest this October.

Developed by Patient 8 Games, Memoreum is a VR action horror game set in the year 2311 where you play as Dr. Otto Hudson, and we had positive impressions during our hands-on preview at Gamescom. Having been ripped from a stasis pod to discover your ship's inhabitants have succumbed to the Ichor Infection, you're tasked with uncovering the mystery behind this outbreak.

Here's the new gameplay trailer filmed on Quest 3.

0:00
/1:21

After previously confirming a September launch back in March, a new trailer during our UploadVR Summer Showcase revealed it's now arriving on October 9, with a pre-order 'Devil's Iron Skin Pack' featuring exclusive weapon skins. A release date remains unconfirmed for PlayStation VR2 and Steam, with publisher 2080 Games only stating that it's arriving "later."

Memoreum reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 9, and we'll keep you informed as we learn more.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More