Memoreum Brings The VR Sci-Fi Horror Game To Quest This September

VR sci-fi horror game Memoreum will reach Quest headsets this September.

Developed by Patient 8 Games, the team behind the Half-Life: Alyx - Return to Rapture mod, Memoreum is an original VR horror game set in the year 2311. Playing as Dr. Otto Hudson, you find yourself ripped from a stasis pod to discover your ship's inhabitants have succumbed to the Ichor Infection. Guided by a mysterious voice, you're tasked with solving the mystery of this outbreak.

Memoreum began life as a Dead Space VR mod, and it's been in development for four years. We had positive impressions during our hands-on preview at Gamescom 2024, praising the game's tactile controls and atmospheric immersion. While it's not mentioned in the trailer, today's announcement also saw publisher 2080 Games confirm a PlayStation VR2 port for the first time.

For more information, here's the official story synopsis.

On a dying Earth, as humanity’s last hope, a colony spaceship is launched on a critical mission to seek out a new home among the stars. But amidst the vast expanse of space, a cataclysmic event has plunged the ship and its inhabitants into an unfathomable nightmare. Now you are tasked with unraveling the mysteries that have plagued the vessel and its crew, fighting to adapt and survive against unimaginable odds, all while charting a course towards salvation amidst the cosmic abyss.

Memoreum reaches the Meta Quest platform this September, while a Steam and PlayStation VR2 release will follow at a later date.