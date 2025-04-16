Lost And Found Is A Roomscale VR Experience Focused On Loss

Lost and Found is a short interactive VR experience that reflects on our mental health.

A student project created for the European Joint Master in Animation program, ReAnima, Lost and Found aims to reflect themes relating to loss, emotions, memories, mental health, and more. It explores the idea of where both lost people and lost items throughout our lives end up, where you'll face The Keeper who stores them here.

“In this journey, first I went through researching the mirror as a metaphor for reflection and empathy and what VR as a new medium can bring to tell stories. Then you will see my reflections on interpreting stories and how I have interpreted the narrative of my project,” stated lead artist Dime Gjorgjievski in a master thesis about this experience.

I went hands-on at NewImages Festival 2025 through the XR Market, where Lost and Found was one of 14 immersive projects in the XR Competition. It's a short experience that lasts roughly 10 minutes and only uses hand tracking controls, taking the metaphorical idea of “picking up the pieces” of yourself quite literally. There isn't much to do, yet it leaves a lasting impression.

It's unknown if Lost and Found will ever reach home platforms, though we'll update this article if we learn more.