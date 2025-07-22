Le Mans Ultimate Enters Full Release On PC VR

Previously launched in early access, Le Mans Ultimate now enters full release on PC VR.

An official game for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) by Studio 397, Le Mans Ultimate has now reached version 1.0 for the PC VR compatible racing simulator. This introduces two new cars for free to the base game, the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH and Mercedes-AMG LMGT3, while the BMW M4 Evo LMGT3 is now available if you bought the 2024 Pack 3.

Other changes include adjusting the car setup page on race weekends so everything can be found on one page. DLCs previously released for free are now included in the base game, while the 2025 WEC Season with Hypercar and GT3 liveries is also available. Elsewhere, new LMP2 Le Mans 2025 liveries are promised to be “coming soon.” Full patch notes can be found here.

As previously confirmed during last month's announcement, Le Mans Ultimate will add the European Le Mans Series at a later date. That includes Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) and LMP3 class vehicles, alongside three new circuits: Silverstone, Paul Ricard (Le Castellet) and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. A single-player career mode is also in development, which targets a Q1 2026 launch.

Le Mans Ultimate is out now on Steam with optional PC VR support.