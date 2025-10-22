Hotel Infinity Checks In Next Month On Quest & PS VR2

Hotel Infinity, a surreal roomscale adventure puzzle game, is heading to PlayStation VR2 and Quest next month.

Announced in June, Hotel Infinity is the next game from Manifold Garden creator Studio Chyr. Your goal is to traverse “impossible spaces” as you venture through this mysterious hotel where no two rooms are the same, navigating winding hallways while using lifts, portals, and more to reach new areas. Now, a new trailer confirmed it's heading to both platforms on November 13.

Hotel Infinity is designed as a roomscale experience you can walk across with a recommended 2×2 meter play space, though alternative artificial locomotion options are available. PlayStation Blog previously confirmed seated and standing modes are also available, while the PS VR2 version also supports haptic feedback for the Sense controllers.

Currently, it's unclear how many Quest headsets will support Hotel Infinity. Today's new trailer only mentions Quest 3 at the end, while its Meta Horizon Store page lists Quest 2 support as well. We've reached out for clarification and will update this article if we learn more.

Hotel Infinity releases on November 13 for Quest and PlayStation VR2.