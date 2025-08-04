Hidden Pictures: Agent Q Gets Major Free Update With New Puzzles

Family-friendly mixed reality puzzle adventure Hidden Pictures: Agent Q received a major free content update.

Announced during AWE 2025, developer Newmatic released its first major update for Hidden Pictures: Agent Q last week. Playing as the titular hero as an agent of B.A.R.D. alongside your intern, Agent R, you're tasked with stopping space pirates from attacking a peaceful civilization across 20 new maps. Those are equally split between the Museum, Western, Megacity, and Halloween themes.

Accessing the new puzzles requires completing the main campaign, and this DLC introduces three additional puzzle types. 'Matching Pairs' involves hunting down and hacking objects by finding matching shapes, and 'Slide' requires moving pieces into set places to reveal a full picture. Finally, 'Lights Out' sees you pressing the red buttons to turn them all green. Other changes include a redesigned lobby, diorama enhancements, a separate 'Boss Mode,' and more.

Hidden Pictures: Agent Q is available now on the Meta Quest platform.